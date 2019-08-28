Bhopal: Farmers to get full value for increasing output; CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The state government has planned to give full value to farmers for increasing produce, said Chief Minister Nath on Tuesday.

Nath made the above statement at a meeting with the officials of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) whom he asked to cooperate with the state government on Tuesday.

Chief general manager of NABARD, Sunil Kumar Bansal, appreciating the state government’s announcement to give a share capital of Rs 3,000 crore to cooperative banks and related institutions.

This is the first attempt of any state to strengthen co-operatives in the country, Bansal said. Nath also lauded the efforts of NABARD in the cooperative sector.

Nath asked NABARD to cooperate with the state government to make farmers financially stronger and eplore the scope for investment in horticulture, floriculture.

NABARD should promote food-processing units with special focus on these areas, Nath said.

Bansal said NABARD would provide full cooperation in the steps taken by the state government in the field of cooperatives and sanctioned Rs 25, 560 crore to the state for 2019-20. An amount of Rs 5, 000 crore more than that of the previous year.

NABARD has made an agreement with the Indian Postal Payment Bank and SBI for improving banking services in rural areas. Farmer Producer Associations will be provided financial aid for constructing parks in tribal areas, water shed etc.

Bansal said NABARD was making efforts for marketing goods produced by rural artisans and women self-help groups. NABARD will soon hold ‘Umang-2019’ for the same purpose.

This will include self-help groups and rural artisans from 31 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh. He invited the Chief Minister to the programme.