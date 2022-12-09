Bhopal: Farmers to be trained in modern tech, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers will be imparted training in modern technology, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Kisan Gaurav Sammelan in CM House on Friday.

The government is making efforts to promote farmers’ welfare and that it needed peasants’ cooperation in this work, Chouhan said.

He said that exhibitions would be held in districts to display the latest farm implements and that the farmers would learn how to use the modern equipment.

Chouhan further said the farmers would be able to get more profits on the principles of “Aam Ke Aam Guthliyon Ke Dam” (gaining double benefits at the price of one).

The previous government stopped the scheme of subsidy for transformers, but it would be restored and Mukhyamantri Khet Sadak Yojana would also begin, he said.

Besides, there will be effective implementation of Kapildhara scheme, he said, adding that the previous government had promised to waive interests on loan, but did nothing.

Now, the state government has decided to waive interests on loan amounts, he said, adding that loans are being made available to the farmers at zero percent interest.