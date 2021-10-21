Bhopal: Farmers injured in Sehore lathi-charge

Sehore: Several farmers were injured on Thursday when the police rained lathis on them for protesting unavailability of fertilisers. The incident occurred outside Charanlal Co-op Society at Shyampur Tehsil in the district.

The police, however, said that there was a dispute between employees of the society and some drunken villagers and the police did not cane-charge them. According to reports, several farmers received injuries in the lathicharge. The peasants staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the government and the district administration. In the morning, when the farmers reached the society office to buy fertilisers, Co-op society director Keshar Chauhan informed them that fertilisers were not available.

This enraged the farmers who began to raise slogans against the society. Employees of the society called up the police who resorted to lathi-charge disperse the irate farmers. On getting information, Tehsildar of Shyampur Jyoti Patel and SDM Brajesh Saxena reached the spot to pacify the farmers. There was an altercation between the administrative officials and the farmers. The officials, however, quelled the farmers who called off the sit-in. In charge of Ahmadpur police station Shilendra Tomar said each farmer was demanding two bags of fertiliser but the society was giving only one bag of manure. Tomar said the police did not beat up anyone.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:06 PM IST