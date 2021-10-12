Bhopal: Farmers advised to use liquid Nano Urea for Rabi crops

Bhopal: Farmers should use Liquid Nano-Urea for better yield of Rabi crops in Madhya Pradesh, according to government officials. It also reduces use of Urea by 50 per cent for crops. A bottle of 500ml liquid nano urea, which costs Rs 240, is equal to a sac of urea.

Normally, farmers use Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Urea for Nitrogen and Phosphorus for crops. But they do not use Potassium so crops lack luster and weight. Indirectly it leads heavy loss for farmers. Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser is the most popular phosphatic fertiliser because of its high nutrient content and good physical properties. The composition of DAP is 18 per cent Nitrogen and P2O5 46 per cent. Within the same facility, nitrogen phosphorus potassium (NPK) complexes is used as value-added downstream products.

DAP fertilizer is an excellent source of P and nitrogen (N) for plant nutrition.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmers ruins their crops in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:16 AM IST