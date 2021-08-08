Bhopal: Extend Assembly’s monsoon session to discuss floods, says Cong

BHOPAL: Congress party has demanded more days for monsoon session in state Assembly to discuss the flood-related issues, said former minister Dr Govind Singh here on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam had called an all-party meeting of legislators on Sunday afternoon, according to state assembly principal secretary AP Singh.

The meeting was convened ahead of state assembly’s 4-day monsoon session to begin on August 9.

At the meeting, Speaker Girish Gautam, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra, former parliamentary affairs minister Dr Govind Singh and many other MLAs were present.

Dr Singh added that Congress party wanted to discuss flood related situation and its rehabilitation, inflation, increasing unemployment, crime against women and other issues.