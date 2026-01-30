 MP News: CSR-Driven Green Upgrade For 183 Parks, Rotaries, Central Verges In City; 3-Year Maintenance With No Advertisement Policy
Bhopal Municipal Corporation has launched a new CSR-based plan to make the city greener by upgrading 183 parks, traffic circles and central road verges without using government funds. Companies, NGOs, institutions and citizen groups can adopt these public spaces for beautification and eco-friendly development. The plan includes plantation, solar lights, rainwater harvesting and waste management

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform City of Lakes into an eco-friendly and a greener state capital.

Under this initiative, 200 public spaces including parks, traffic circles, and five central road verges will undergo comprehensive green upgrades through Corporate Social Responsibility without any financial burden on the government exchequer. The BMC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting companies, institutions and civil society groups to adopt and rejuvenate public spaces across the city.

A pre-submission meeting will be held on February 12 followed by evaluation of proposals on March 5 and final notification of selected applicants will be issued on March 12. Over 183 parks and roundabouts have suffered neglect over the years are expected to get a new lease of life through this programme.

Focus on eco-friendly development

Officials clarified that the initiative goes beyond cosmetic beautification. As per EOI guidelines, adopting organisations will be required to carry out modern landscaping, plantation, seating arrangements and proper lighting, while ensuring environmental sustainability. The use of solar lighting, rainwater harvesting systems and scientific waste management has been made mandatory, aiming to promote water conservation, reduce pollution and enhance urban ecology.

3-year maintenance, no advertising

To ensure long-term impact, BMC has made it compulsory for participating organisations to maintain the adopted site for a minimum period of three years. Strict restrictions have also been imposed on branding and advertising. No commercial promotions or product advertisements will be allowed at the sites. Organisations may only install a small identification board or logo, reinforcing the message that the initiative is about public service rather than marketing.

Open to corporates, NGOs and citizens

The eligibility criteria for participation have been kept broad to encourage maximum public involvement. Along with corporate houses, banks, educational institutions, media organisations, start-ups, non-governmental organisations and Resident Welfare Associations can also adopt parks or traffic circles. The Municipal Corporation believes this inclusive approach will foster a sense of ownership and civic responsibility among citizens.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner said, "Initiative offers citizens and organisations a meaningful opportunity to contribute to city s development through CSR. We want people to treat Bhopal as their own city and come forward to make it cleaner, greener and more beautiful."

MP News: CSR-Driven Green Upgrade For 183 Parks, Rotaries, Central Verges In City; 3-Year...
