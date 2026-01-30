MP News: Fragrance Of MP Flowers Reaching London & Paris, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that fragrance of state flowers was reaching London and Paris. Madhya Pradesh is the second largest producer of flowers in the country.

The state government is imparting training floriculture, said Yadav while addressing the function to inaugurate three-day flower festival at government rose park on Friday. He interacted with farmers, nursery owners and flower lovers.

He said government was encouraging farmers to adopt floriculture at commercial level. The farmers involved in floriculture have seen their income rise, Yadav added. The flower farming area is continuously increasing in the state.

In 2021-22, the flower cultivation area was 37,000 hectares, which has increased to 44,000 hectares now. State’s flower production is 86 lakh tons.

Horticulture and food processing minister Narayan Singh Kushwah said that department was moving forward with innovative programmes.

CM inaugrates Pashupatinath Lok complex

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Pashupatinath Lok complex in Mandsaur, constructed at a cost of around Rs 25 crore.

He also released the fourth installment of Rs 200 crore under the Bhavantar scheme during the Annadata Samman Samaroh organized in Malhargarh.