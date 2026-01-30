 Bhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed

Bhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed

A massive fire gutted Mahakal Automobile shop on Jail Road in Bhopal early Friday, destroying seven customer vehicles and causing losses of over ₹35 lakh. The blaze also destroyed spare parts, machines, and the CCTV system. The owner suspected foul play, while police said nearby CCTV footage is being checked. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire engulfed Mahakal automobile shop on Jail Road in the early hours of Friday, reducing seven customer vehicles to ashes and causing losses estimated at over Rs 35 lakh.

The blaze broke out at a time when the area was largely deserted, leaving no scope for immediate intervention, said Nishatpura police.

According to police, the fire erupted around at 5.30 am at the automobile workshop located near Truba College. Within minutes, flames spread rapidly across the premises, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from a considerable distance.

On receiving the alert, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the intense flames for a prolonged period before finally bringing the situation under control. However, by then, the vehicles and most of the workshop’s inventory were destroyed.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas
Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Footpath Encroachments, Removes Illegal Banners In Kamothe And Railway Station Areas

Workshop owner Siddharth Mishra stated that five cars were parked inside the shop and two were outside, all belonging to customers who had given them for servicing and repairs.

In addition to vehicles, costly spare parts, advanced diagnostic machines, and other workshop equipment were gutted in the fire, said Mishra. The shop owner has raised concerns over possible foul play. He claimed that the workshop’s electrical wiring was upgraded six months ago and therefore chances of short circuit were unlikely. Adding to the suspicion, the fire destroyed the CCTV cameras and DVR, eliminating direct visual evidence of how the blaze started.

Read Also
MP News: 65-Year-Old Run Over By Two Cars Back-To-Back In Morena; Family Suspects Planned Attack;...
article-image

Police station incharge Manoj Patwa said that since the owner suspected arson, police were examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments. “The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, if any conspiracy or mischief is found, strict legal action will be taken,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 2 Arrested In ₹9.91 Lakh Stock Market Cyber Fraud Case; Crime Branch Probes Wider...
Bhopal News: 2 Arrested In ₹9.91 Lakh Stock Market Cyber Fraud Case; Crime Branch Probes Wider...
Bhopal News: 3 Young Women Stabbed In Late-Night Attacks In City
Bhopal News: 3 Young Women Stabbed In Late-Night Attacks In City
MP News: Fragrance Of MP Flowers Reaching London & Paris, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Fragrance Of MP Flowers Reaching London & Paris, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Bhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed
Bhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed
MP News: CSR-Driven Green Upgrade For 183 Parks, Rotaries, Central Verges In City; 3-Year...
MP News: CSR-Driven Green Upgrade For 183 Parks, Rotaries, Central Verges In City; 3-Year...