Bhopal News: 7 Cars Reduced To Ashes, Blaze Causes ₹35 Lakh Loss; CCTV System Destroyed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire engulfed Mahakal automobile shop on Jail Road in the early hours of Friday, reducing seven customer vehicles to ashes and causing losses estimated at over Rs 35 lakh.

The blaze broke out at a time when the area was largely deserted, leaving no scope for immediate intervention, said Nishatpura police.

According to police, the fire erupted around at 5.30 am at the automobile workshop located near Truba College. Within minutes, flames spread rapidly across the premises, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from a considerable distance.

On receiving the alert, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the intense flames for a prolonged period before finally bringing the situation under control. However, by then, the vehicles and most of the workshop’s inventory were destroyed.

Workshop owner Siddharth Mishra stated that five cars were parked inside the shop and two were outside, all belonging to customers who had given them for servicing and repairs.

In addition to vehicles, costly spare parts, advanced diagnostic machines, and other workshop equipment were gutted in the fire, said Mishra. The shop owner has raised concerns over possible foul play. He claimed that the workshop’s electrical wiring was upgraded six months ago and therefore chances of short circuit were unlikely. Adding to the suspicion, the fire destroyed the CCTV cameras and DVR, eliminating direct visual evidence of how the blaze started.

Police station incharge Manoj Patwa said that since the owner suspected arson, police were examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments. “The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, if any conspiracy or mischief is found, strict legal action will be taken,” he added.