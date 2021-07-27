'All opposition parties will boycott entire session in Assembly, unless action is taken': LoP Tejashwi Yadav on March 23 Bihar Assembly violence

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the wake of the the attack on the MLAs in March 23 Bihar Assembly violence said that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly, unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy.
In the wake of March 23 incident, all opposition leaders on Tuesday met the Speaker of the house to discuss about the menace. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after the meeting said that they weren't allowed to place our proposal, just an opportunity to speak formally. "I suspect he's puppet of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he added.
Tejashwi said, "We decided that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly, unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy." "We will go only when we are allowed to debate," he added.
On March 23, leaders of different opposition parties were protesting against the police amendment bill. They had held Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Sinha captive in his own chamber inside the premises and did not allow anyone to go inside. They were sitting on dharna outside. Amid the ruckus, RJD MLA Satish Kumar was injured and was taken to the hospital. Congress MLA Santosh Mishra was kicked by the security forces.
Two policemen were suspeneded from their duty in connection with the case, however, Tejashwi said that the officers were made scapegoat in the case alleging that this move is just an eye wash.
The RJD leader revealed, "We've footage of the incident several policemen, officers went there."
The suspended constables are Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar. Bihar police suspended them after they were caught on CCTV cameras kicking legislators on that day.
"There are several video clips available in public domain in which top police officers were involved in beating legislators. The Bihar government has made Constables Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar scapegoats in this incident," said Mritunjay Tiwari, the RJD spokesperson.
