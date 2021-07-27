'All opposition parties will boycott entire session in Assembly, unless action is taken': LoP Tejashwi Yadav on March 23 Bihar Assembly violence

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the wake of the the attack on the MLAs in March 23 Bihar Assembly violence said that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly, unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy.

In the wake of March 23 incident, all opposition leaders on Tuesday met the Speaker of the house to discuss about the menace. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after the meeting said that they weren't allowed to place our proposal, just an opportunity to speak formally. "I suspect he's puppet of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he added.

Tejashwi said, "We decided that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly, unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy." "We will go only when we are allowed to debate," he added.