Bhopal: Expensive mobile at a throwaway price, Kolar police trace 170 victims of online fraud

BHOPAL: Kolar police have traced 170 people across the state who were duped by the two online fraudsters. The two accused Zafar Khan and Anaam Haidar were arrested from Delhi a month ago. The duo would lure the people with costly mobile handsets at throwaway price. On receiving orders online, they instead of the phone, would pack scrap in boxes and parcel to the customer.

SI Manoj Rawat said the people who have been cheated in the name of high-end mobile handsets had not approached police with the complaints. However the police are now approaching the victims asking them to lodge a complaint, many have come forward and lodged complaints, he added. Following the arrest of the two accused, police approached the post office to trace the people who had delivered the mobile handsets. The Delhi post office also provided the list of customers where the parcels were delivered. They were active for the last two years, said police. The amount of money they had made through the fraud is yet to be confirmed. However, both the accused had brought flats in Delhi, said police. In Bhopal they had duped a railway employee while a CRPF personnel from Jhabua district had also fallen prey to them, said the Kolar police. They are trying to have details of other victims as well, from other states, said Rawat.