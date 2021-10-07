Bhopal: Ex-soldier slaps nurse, gets beaten up with shoes in Bhind

BHOPAL: A nurse of Bhind Civil Hospital assaulted an ex-army man with shoe on Wednesday night. Video of the incident went viral on Thursday. As per reports, ex-army man Jitendra Singh had gone to enquire about his patient who was undergoing treatment in the civil hospital. He asked nurse Asha Panse, who was busy administering drip to a patient, for medicine as his patient was experiencing acute pain. The nurse asked him to wait.

However, after administering the drip, she got busy in surfing her phone despite Singh's pleading. Irked over her attitude, Singh not only slapped her but also broke her mobile phone. Panse lost her cool, took off her shoes and started beating Singh with it. In the morning when other paramedical staff came to know about the incident, they staged a protest.

Civil surgeon Dr Anil Goel told Free Press, "nurse and patient's attendant came to blows over petty issue. But in morning they both settled the issue at personal level. Nurse Asha Panse did not approach the police to lodge an FIR. The issue has been settled."

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:01 PM IST