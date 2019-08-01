Bhopal: Ex-MLA and mountaineer Parul Sahu scales Jagatsukh peak

BHOPAL: Ex-MLA and mountaineer Parul Sahu has completed her summit to the glorified mountains of Himachal and 16, 564 ft high peak of Jagatsukh on Tuesday. Jagatsukh peak lies in the lap of Himachal Pradesh and is 7km from Manali.

A team of 18 mountaineers began this trek on July 24 under the leadership of Mt Everest climber Premlata Agrawal. This peak is challenging for youths and the trek is challenging as one has to pass through many a ditch and glacier. To reach the peak from advance camp, the team again began to trek on July 29 and on July 30, only 13 of the mountaineers made it to the top.

Sahu has completed the summit of the toughest mountains of India and abroad.

In her last trek, she scaled the highest peak of South Africa, Mount Kilimanjarom, under the guidance of internationally renowned mountaineer Bachendri Pal.

Now Sahu aspires to hoist the tricolour on the highest peak of Europe, Mt Elbrus.