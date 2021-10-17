e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

Bhopal: Ex-minister sprinkles Upper Lake water on Sadhvi’s photo for purification

Pragya Thakur had taunted Congress leaders who performed Narmada Parikarma.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal: Congress MLA PC Sharma on Sunday sprinkled Upper Lake water on photograph of Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur | FP Pic

BHOPAL: In a counter move, former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma on Sunday sprinkled Upper Lake water on photograph of BJP fire brand leader and Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur at Sheetaldas Ki Bagia to rinse out her evil thoughts.

Sharma also performed Yagya for grant of wisdom to Sadhvi.

On Dussehra, the BJP MP had remarked that a sinner cannot be virtuous by circumambulating Narmada river (Narmada parikarma se koi adharmi pavitra nahi hota) at a public rally at MVM Ground. By stating this, she made a veiled attack on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who walked about 3,000 kilometres to circumambulate the holy river before last assembly elections. It paid dividend as Congress was voted to power.

The Congress MLA PC Sharma who shared dais with Pragya at MVM Ground left after her comment calling Thakur’s comment an insult to those living in Narmada belt and worshippers of river goddess. Going a step ahead, Sharma said that court should take cognisance in the matter. Sadhvi is on bail in Malegaon bomb blast case.

In another recent incident, Pragya Thakur had lashed out Congress party for pasting posters of her missing in state capital. “When I was sick, posters were pasted in Bhopal stating that I am missing. PC Sharma was behind it. People should not vote for Sharma. It is surprising how he was elected as MLA as he is not fit to be even MLA,” she had said.

Watch video: 'I don't know what precious thing I snatched from him,' Pragya Thakur lashes out at man...

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:47 PM IST
