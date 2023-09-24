 Bhopal: Ex-IPS Officer Who Eliminated UP’s Most Dreaded Gangster Launches Debut Book
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ex-IPS Officer Who Eliminated UP’s Most Dreaded Gangster Launches Debut Book

Bhopal: Ex-IPS Officer Who Eliminated UP’s Most Dreaded Gangster Launches Debut Book

This is the first book penned by Pandey who had gunned down over 72 dreaded criminals in UP during his police career, which ended as IGP, Bareilly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty five years after he led the team of India’s first special task force against organised crime (UPSTF) in gunning down Sriprakash Shukla, one of the most dreaded gangsters of Uttar Pradesh, ex-IPS officer Rajesh Pandey launched his book, Operation Bazooka:

The True Story Behind the Hunt for the Most Dreaded UP Gangster, in Bhopal on Saturday. One of the founder members of UPSTF, he led the UP police team in eliminating Shukla, his aides Anuj Pratap Singh and Sudhir Tripathi in gunfight in Ghaziabad district’s Indirapuram on September 22, 1998.

The book’s co-author is journalist turned media studies professor Rakesh Goswami. The book tells the entire gory history of organised gang war between rival gangs of eastern UP, Bihar and Shukla in the 192-page book. This is the first book penned by Pandey who had gunned down over 72 dreaded criminals in UP during his police career, which ended as IGP, Bareilly.

Read Also
Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Bhopal: PM To Address BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh Today

Overheard In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: 'Congress Loves Pakistan’ Posters Fixed Targeting Nath

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Cong Election Screening Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...

Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept...