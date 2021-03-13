Bhopal: Evolving national education policy based on ‘Integral Bharatiya’ vision

Bhopal: A three-day ‘Sarthak EduVision — a Fulfilling Experience’, will be held at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management between March 15 and March 17. The inaugural session of this mega-event, comprising an exhibition and conferences for Atmanirbhar Bharat, will be held at 6 pm on March 14.

Educationists, vice-chancellors and eminent personalities are going to take part in this programme. They will deliberate on the educational scenario of Bharat and vision for the next 50 years. Nobel laureates Mohammad Yunus and Kailash Satyarthi will also address the conference.

All-India president of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Dr Sachchidanand Joshi said that the event was being organised by the Mandal in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communication.

The Union minister for transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event at 6 pm on March 14.

Sports and youth welfare, technical education and skill development and employment minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia; higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav; school education minister Inder Singh Parmar; culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur; UGC chairman Prof. DP Singh; and AICTE chairman Dr Anil Sahastrabudhe will be present at the inaugural session.

Union minister for education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on March 17.

Conferences will be held on various topics related to the evolving National Education Policy and its curriculum, system and methodology based on an ‘Integral Bharatiya’ vision during the event. Over 1,500 delegates from all over India are expected to attend.