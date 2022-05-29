Bhopal: Everyone has right to better medical treatment

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that everyone had a right to get better medical treatment as health was fundamental right of every one. Therefore, state government has focused on health along with education in the state. He was addressing a function in which President Ram Nath Kovind laid foundation stone of health infrastructure projects in the state at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

'After 1964, no medical college was opened but we opened 13 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, three more medical colleges are in pipeline,' Chouhan said.

He added, 'When I was hospitalised due to Covid, I decided to streamline the health system. I made blueprint in hospital and contacted doctors. My main focus was strengthening health system by strengthening infrastructure, road connectivity and education.'

'We are going to constitute Yoga Commission in the state to promote yoga. Many diseases are treated through yoga. Similarly, we have focused on natural farming,' Chouhan said.

He further said that Sanjeevani clinics were promoted in urban areas so that people would get medical treatment in their colonies.

Earlier, MP ranked 17th rank in education in the country, now it stands at 5 position as per survey of National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021. 'We have to achieve 1st rank in the country,' he added.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said sickle cell anaemia was prevailing in 21 per cent population in the state and it was widespread in districts surrounding Jhabua. It is a hereditary disease. I have appealed to people for regular testing.

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang said, State government is working for upgradation of tertiary health care facilities in the state. We are executing the plan in right direction.

Read Also Bhopal: Narmada water supply may resume on Saturday