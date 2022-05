Bhopal: Narmada water supply may resume on Saturday

Narmada pipeline was damaged on Thursday and so water was not supplied to many areas of Bhopal on Friday . | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Narmada water supply may get resumed from Saturday, claimed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Water Works Department superintendent engineer AR Pawar on Friday. Pawar said that the repair of the supply line is being done by the corporation which is mostly expected to be completed by Friday night and the supply would be resumed on Saturday.

He further added, “It would take about 3-4 hours to resume Narmada water supply once the supply line is repaired”. The said supply line was damaged on Thursday and people from many areas face water shortage on Friday as the supply could not be done.

Affected areas of Bhopal city on Friday under Narmada water supply project

Zone 03 Coconutkheda, Tila Jamalpura Area

Zone 06 Manav Sangrahalaya High Level Tank Water Supply Area

Zone 08- Jahagirabad, Barkheti, Back Colony

Zone 11- Naveen Nagar, D Grout, Housing Board Colony, Janata Quarter, Shahanshah Garden Area to be supplied water from high level track.

Zone 12- Gautam Nagar Sector, Rachna Nagar, Kasturba Nagar Ashoka Garden, Ashok Vihar Sector- A, B and Abhiruchi Complex, Padmanagam Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Old Subhash Nagar, Govind Garden Vikas Nagar, Anna Nagar.

Zone 13- Bavdiakala, Mirarod, Rohit Nagar Intown Surendra Palace Narayan Nagar and R. Ale. Barkatullah University, Century Apartment, Saket Nagar 9-A 9-B Mahagi Arvind Vihar, Bagmugalia Extension, Laharpur Zone

Zone 14- Pipliya Pedhe Kha. Barkheda Pathani Azad Nagar Shakti Vihar Coordination Nagar Awadhpuri Area Khajurikala, New Shiv Nagar, Alkapuri Sakat Nagar (4-A 4-B 4. C) Area.

Zone 15- Anand Nagar, Kolkata Transport Nagar, Bijli Colony, Gadiyapura, JP Colony, Ashok Vihar, Manav Vihar, Bal Bihar, Surya Colony, Ratnagiri, Kaliwadi, 50, 50 & 100 Quarters Sonagiri Sector (A. B.C.) ) Prakash Nagar, Indrapuri Sector (A. B. C.) Satnami Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Sector A. Arjun Nagar, Bharat Nagar (JK Road), Narela Shakri, Chhattisgarh Labor Colony etc. Area

Zone 16- Ayodhya Nagar, Minal Residency, Govindpura Area Kolua, Jheel Nagar, Semra, Kailash Nagar

Zone 19- Katara Housing Board Full Zone Hostel