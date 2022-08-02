Bhopal: Every effort will be made to include Orchha in UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised a stakeholder’s consultation meeting for the projects being undertaken for the development of Orchha.

The projects were discussed in the preparation of the Management Plan Under Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) and the preparation of the nomination dossier of Orchha for including UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This meeting was held on Monday in the presence of Junhi Han (Chief of Culture Sector UNESCO), Sheo Shekhar Shukla (Principal Secretary Tourism), Sanjay Dubey (Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing), commissioner of state archaeology, Shilpa Gupta, and officials from MPRDC, MPSTDC, MPPWD, forest and local administration from Orchha. Divisional Commissioner Sagar and Collector Niwari joined the meeting online.

The Director of Drona Shikha Jain gave a presentation of the nomination dossier being prepared to include Orchha in the UNESCO World Heritage site. UNESCO Consultant Nishant Upadhyay informed about the management plan being prepared by UNESCO in ‘Historic Urban Landscape’ and the work done on the ground.

Shukla suggested collector Niwari and divisional commissioner, Sagar review existing projects and take suitable measures so that they should not adversely impact the heritage value of Orchha. He also committed to providing support to other departments for modification in existing drawings and planning in this regard.

Dubey suggested all the departments make all possible efforts for making their projects according to Heritage Landscape & Heritage Architecture of Orchha.

Junhi Han appreciated efforts being made by the Govt. of MP for including Orchha in UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

UNESCO has already identified two heritage cities of the state including Gwalior and Orchha for preparation of a management plan under UNESCO’s Historic Urban Landscape guidelines. These two cities of MP were selected first time in South Asia by UNESCO for their HUL Projects.

Read Also Bhopal: WCR to hold photography competition to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav of Independence