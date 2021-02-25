Bhopal: Even three weeks after CM’s announcement Boulevard Street has not yet been christened ‘Atal Path’

Boulevard Street, among other projects of Smart City, was inaugurated by Chouhan on February 1. At the time, he had said that the road would now be called ‘Atal Path’. But the signage ‘Atal Path’ is not visible from any corner and one has to search for it. We also quizzed a few visitors about the name of the street and they all echoed in one voice that they had come to Boulevard Street.

The 185 benches on both sides of the road bear the words, ‘Boulevard Street’. Besides, 30 compost units on both sides and other signboards show that the road is ‘Boulevard Street’.

Chief executive officer (CEO), Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), Aditya Singh says they have started the process of withdrawing the benches and other materials bearing the words ‘Boulevard Street’.

He said the smart poles and signage would be allotted for advertisements for which they had floated tenders. Once the tender process was over, the party concerned would be asked to use ‘Atal Path’ on the top, he said.

Smart City has installed a signage of a very small size, ‘Atal Path’, at an isolated spot. The signage is not visible and one has to search for it, while symbols of ‘Boulevard Street’ are visible everywhere, from all corners.