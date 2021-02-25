Bhopal: Avoid visiting Maharashtra for time being: Chouhan to people

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the state government was inclined towards another lockdown as it would adversely impact the economy.

Addressing people of the state, Chouhan asked people to avoid visiting Maharashtra for the time being. He also urged public to follow preventive measures and precautions.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh reported 37% second dosage with 1,31,106 jabs on Thursday. While second inoculation is 84% with 6,50,340 against 7,71,199.

Shajapur reported 67% vaccination with 2,733 shots which was highest in the state. Balagaht reported 56% vaccination of second dose with 3,629 jabs so far. While Bhopal reported 28% with 7,312 vaccination and Indore reported 34% vaccination of second dose with 9,913 jabs.

Sehore reported 59% vaccination so far with 3,293 shots of second dose. Chhindwara as well as Khandwa reported 55% vaccination each. Chhindwara reported 5,229 vaccination while Khandwa reported 2,723.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh reported 2.3% corona positive rate on Thursday with 15,839 samples being sent for testing out of which 28 were rejected.

State reported 368 corona cases taking its tally to 2,60,681 and toll to 3,851 with two deaths. Indore reported 133 corona cases, tally to 59,234 and toll to 933 with two deaths. Bhopal reported 70 cases and its tally to 43,873 and toll to 618.

Decision on lockdown on Friday

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “We will take decision about lockdown in Indore and Bhopal on Friday. After getting all decision of crisis management committees from all districts and on the basis of their decision, we will have discussion on the situation in all state.”