Bhopal: ‘ Etna To Mahabharat Se Sikha Hai…’ Says Lord Krishna-Fame Actor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Krishna in television serial Mahabharat-fame actor Nitish Bharadwaj has said he is not ready to fall in her (trap) ‘Chakravyuh’ of his IAS wife Smita Gate. “Why does she want me to meet our daughters alone or at her home? I know she is searching for an opportunity to make a serious allegation on me. I am not ready to fall in her ‘Chakravyuh’,” Nitish said, adding that “ Etna to Mahabharat se sikha hai…’ Nitish was speaking to media persons in the city on Thursday. He said that the home of her former wife was ‘Hostile Territory’ and he fears that any wrong allegation can be leveled against him. And that’s why he wants to meet her daughters in the presence of teachers and police officials. Nitish also requested media persons not to show the video footage of her daughter on their TV channels as they are minors. “It may give the wrong impression on their lives,” he said.

Nitish submitted a complaint to the police alleging that his estranged IAS officer wife had abducted his two daughters and not letting him meet them. He submitted the written complaint to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayaran Chari Mishra on Wednesday, following which a probe has been initiated.

In the complaint, the actor claimed that his IAS wife Smita Gate, currently posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) at MP Human Rights Commission in Bhopal, was not allowing him to meet his daughters, and sought assistance from the police.