Bhopal: ESMA clamped in state

BHOPAL: The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has been imposed after mass resignation of doctors in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) on Wednesday. It will be effective for three months.

Ten services will be covered under ESMA. The 10 services are health services; doctors, nurses and healthcare workers; sanitation workers; sale and transportation of medical equipment; sale and transportation of medicines; ambulance; water and power supply; security; food and potable water management; and medical waste management.

ESMA has been imposed due to transfers of three doctors — dean Dr Aruna Kumar, Dr Sanjiv Gaur and Dr KK Kawre — in pandemic times. JUDA had also announced a strike from April 5 in support of their demands. Anticipating a major controversy over the transfers, administration has imposed ESMA in the health services.

Corona update: Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,332 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 295,511 and toll to 3,986. The positivity rate is 10.1 per cent in the state with samples 22,884 being sent for testing at the state level, while 93 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 643 corona cases and its tally went up to 69,671 and toll to 960. Indore’s active cases went up to 3,973. Other major cities, such as Jabalpur, reported 161 corona cases with 1,234 active cases, while Gwalior reported 55 corona cases with 541 active cases.

Khargone reported 409 active cases with 89 corona cases, while Sagar reported 341 active cases with 34 corona cases and Ujjain reported 715 active cases with 70 corona cases. Betul reported 68 corona cases with 511 active cases, while Narsingpur reported 216 active cases with 22 corona cases. Barwani reported 253 active cases with 25 corona cases, while Balaghat reported 135 active cases with 18 corona cases. Neemuch, Dewas and Mandsaur reported 105, 217 and 157 active cases, respectively, with 15 corona cases each reported from Neemuch and Dewas and 18 corona cases from Mandsaur. Shahdol reported 105 active cases and Damoh reported 130 active cases. Sehore reported 34 corona cases, while Shahdol reported six and Damoh reported 14 corona cases. Shajapur reported 186 active cases, while Burhanpur reported 162 active cases and Guna reported 104 active cases.