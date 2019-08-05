Bhopal: EOW Special Court extends remand of ex-minister’s staff

BHOPAL: The Special Court of Economic Offence Wing has extended police remand of the two staff member of Narottam Mishra by the four days, on Sunday.

The EOW had taken the three day remand of Virendra Pandey and Nirmal Awasthi on August 1st. The EOW has arrested Pandey and Awasthi, on July 26. During the three day remand the team of EOW had raided the houses of Awasthi and Pandey and had found the property details worth in crores.

The sources informed that the property of Awasthi is more than his known sources of income and it has come to fore that he possesses the property in crores.

He is having land, plot, houses, jewellery and cash, the worth of property of the accused had crossed the mark of Rs 5 crore , earlier it was predicted that he is possessing property worth Rs 2 crore.

Similarly the property of Pandey is also claimed to be more than of Rs 7 crore, he is having the 9 acre in Rewa, in prime location, which may cost more than 3 crore.

During the search the officials had found multiple bank accounts, property papers and also details of some benami property from them and to certify it they had taken four day remand.

After the completion of the second round of investigation the EOW will going to register the case of disproportionate property against the known source of income against the duo.