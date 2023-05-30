Bhopal: Entire amount sent by Centre reaches accounts, says Yadav

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has said that during the Congress rule their leader had remarked that if Delhi gave Re 1, paisa 15 reached the people.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has solved that issue, Yadav said. He made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday on completion of Modi’s nine years in office.

Whatever amount of money the government sends reaches the accounts of the needy, he said.

He also counted the achievements of the Central Government during the past nine years.

He said the government had simplified the rules and provided houses to 3.45 crore poor and that it focused on social welfare as well as on development.

New airports have been set up and medical colleges are being built, besides water is being supplied to each home, Yadav said.

Work has been done in every sector in the nine years, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said once there was a belief that nothing could be done in India, but Modi had changed it.

Now, India’s prestige has increased in the eyes of the world, and nobody can take India lightly any more, Chouhan said.

According to Chouhan, before the recent event on farmers in Rewa, the Prime Minister had held discussion with him for 15 minutes.

Prime Minister told him that the dance drama that would be staged on the occasion should be such that it raised awareness among farmers about exploitation of the Earth, Chouhan said.

If you have strong points, the Prime Minister is ready to listen to you, Chouhan said, adding that the Centre’s schemes have performed well.