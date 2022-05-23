Bhopal: Ensure drinking water supply everyday, chief minister Shivraj Singh tells officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that it was necessary to ensure that people got drinking water every day.

“Whether it is supplied by tap, tanker, tube well or has to be transported, make whatever arrangements required to ensure daily drinking water supply,” he told officials.

The chief minister’s directive came during the virtual review of Rajgarh and Barwani districts from his residential office at 6.30 am on Monday.

Incharge of Barwani district and Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Prem Singh Patel, incharge of Rajgarh district Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, collector Rajgarh Harsh Dixit and collector Barwani Shivraj Singh Verma and district officials joined the meeting virtually.

The CM appreciated the activities conducted under Mission Ummeed to encourage people to bring pregnant women to the health centres for institutional delivery in Barwani. He asked to complete all the necessary documents of villagers under Ankur Abhiyan for tree plantation.

CM directed officials to conduct special activities on priority to improve the status of all the 6 indices in aspirational districts.

He said along with increasing the basic facilities in Anganwadis and health centres, public awareness campaigns should be conducted with people's participation to end malnutrition.

He said, “There is a need to run a campaign by taking officers-employees, public representatives and people of the society along. We have to develop the feeling that improving the nutritional level of children is the responsibility of the society along with the government.”

CM said, “I myself will go out on May 24 in Bhopal to collect materials for children of Anganwadis. People's representatives in the districts should also come forward. This type of campaign will have a positive impact in the operation of Anganwadis.”

During the review of ration distribution, he asked officials that the foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan and Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana should be distributed to beneficiaries simultaneously.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:28 PM IST