Bhopal: Employees’ Union Objects To Women Given Duty In Other Dists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of government employees is unhappy with polling duty assigned to them. They said women should be assigned election duty at polling booths that are near their residence. It is difficult for women above 50 to travel 50 kilometres away from their home.

According to employees’ union association, a large numbers of teachers were promoted and posted in other districts. They have been assigned election duty in districts where they joined on promotion.

MP Officers’ Association president Ashok Sharma said, “Women should be assigned election duty at nearest polling booths. But women will have to cover up to 50 km from home. On promotion, they were transferred to district like Raisen and Sehore. They joined duty on the day election code was enforced. They have been assigned poll duty in those districts. “

Uma Shankar Tiwari, general secretary of Class-III Employees Association, said, “Major problem is that senior officials are working under junior employees for election duty. Before assigning election duty, this factor should have been considered.”