Bhopal: Elephants begin search for leopards in Kuno Sanctuary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The search for three elusive leopards in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary in Sheopur has been intensified with the help of two elephants. Once leopards are caught, they will be shifted outside the sanctuary to provide safe atmosphere for arriving batch of cheetahs, which will be brought from Namibia.

When contacted, Field Director, Satpura Tiger Reserve, L Krishnamurthy said that two elephants were sought under management head by Kuno Palpur Sanctuary and both elephants have reached there (Kuno Sanctuary).

“Both elephants reached Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. From Tuesday noon, they have been pressed into service to trace leopards,” PCCF JS Chauhan said.

The insiders in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary said that leopards if traced would be kept at Madhav National Park.

Notably, three leopards are wandering in the enclosure made for arriving cheetahs. Sanctuary officials want to catch them so that safe atmosphere could be created for cheetahs.

Both elephants were taken to Kuno Palpur sanctuary from Satpura tiger reserve by using a special transportation vehicle. Earlier, two leopards were caught with the help of cage in Kuno Sanctuary and were later released into other side of the sanctuary. But three remaining leopards are giving sleepless nights to sanctuary officials.

