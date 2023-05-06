Bhopal: Elderly couple duped of Rs 42L in name of arthritis healing

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police Bhopal have arrested a man from Rajasthan, who had duped an elderly couple in the name of arthritis healing and made away with Rs 42 lakh, said the police here on Friday. According to police, Rakesh Mohan Virmani, a resident of Shahpura, had filed a complaint that four people had taken an amount of Rs 42.73 lakh in the name of arthritis healing.

During the investigation the police came to know that the racketeers belong to Rajasthan. A team reached Jodhpur and nabbed one Sawar Lal Jaat. He disclosed that the gang has 6 to 7 members. Two-three members live in Jodhpur and rest in other parts of the state. They target affluent people having problems walking because of arthritis.

The Modus operandi Police said that a young member of the gang would interact with people and tell them the story about his mother, who in the past had arthritis but after taking the treatment prescribed by a doctor she was living a normal life.

He would then share the mobile number of the ‘doctor’ who heals the arthritis. Soon two of the gang members posing as ‘doctor’ and his assistant would approach the ailing person and start the treatment. They would suck the ‘bad blood’ from their knees through funnel type equipment and show them the same in the bottle.

For every sitting the patient was charged Rs 6000 and they repeated the process 300 to 400 times. In the Bhopal case, the fake doctor had taken Rs 21 lakh from the complainant for the sittings and also prescribed medicines, which cost him Rs 10 lakh. When the patient did not find any relief, he called up the ‘doctor’ only to find their mobile phones were switched off. The matter was reported to the police.

