Bhopal: Efforts should be made to embed sense of self-reliance in society, says Mohan Bhagwat

BHOPAL: Efforts should be made to embed sense of self-reliance in society, said RSS head Mohan Bhagwat. He made the above statement at a three-day regional meeting of the RSS in Bhopal on Friday.

The faith of people in Sangh has increased during the corona pandemic, he said, adding that many new workers and organisations have come in contact with RSS during this period.

Efforts should be made to encourage new comers to work for society, so that they may find out the answer to questions related to social issues, he said.

He urged RSS office bearers to work for social equality, environment and for family system. One should not depend on governments to bring about changes in society, he said.

The activities of Sangh were being held virtually because of the pandemic, he said, adding that those activities should be brought to public. Holding shakhas was not possible because of the pandemic, but now, they should be held in small groups keeping in mind the corona-protection norms, he said.

Bhagwat told Sangh office bearers that organisation has launched several schemes across the country to protect the environment. As part of those schemes, RSS workers are conserving water through Bori Bandhan, he said.

The RSS has launched several campaigns against the use of plastic, Bhagwat said, adding that saplings are being planted in many places in the country.