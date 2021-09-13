Bhopal: Educatipon policy will make India a knowledge super power, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

BHOPAL: Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University Vice Chancellor Prof KG Suresh inaugurated the five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on National Education Policy: Implementation for Quality Education at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication on Monday.

In his address, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the objective of the National Education Policy is to make India a super knowledge power in the field of education in the world. This education policy will make youths more skilled. The National Education Policy-2020 also emphasises on all inclusive idea of Indian culture.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that it is an illusion that there can be no progress without English. “We should look at many countries of the world including Japan and France, which work in their mother tongue. There is no problem with any language but if one gets education in his mother tongue, then results are better,” he said.

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof KG Suresh said it is a pleasure that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to implement National Education Policy. He said, “We are the first university, which has implemented 7 courses as per National Education Policy, out of which 5 are media courses.”

MCU Registrar Prof Avinash Bajpai said subject experts from all over the country will be involved in Faculty Development Programme for five days. This will prove to be important in the implementation of National Education Policy. He said more than 200 participants from 23 states are taking part in the programme.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:04 PM IST