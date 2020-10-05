Bhopal: EC seeks report on the distribution of currency notes by Bisahulal, minister claims video is old

BHOPAL: The Congress party has complained to the Election Commission about a video clip of food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh distributing currency notes of Rs 100 among girls.

In the complaint, the Congress has written that Singh is not only a BJP candidate for the ensuing by-elections but also a minister in the state cabinet.

According to Congress’s complaint, Singh is distributing money to woo voters, and a case should be lodged against him for violating the model of conduct. The party demanded that Singh should be removed from the post of minister. The video clip was attached to the complaint.

Taking the Congress’s complaint into consideration, the Election Commission sought a report from the collector.

Bisahulal has, however, given clarification about the video clip. He said that the video was old and that when became minister people in every village welcomed him.

He said when people were welcoming him, little girls stood with pitchers, and he put money into their water jugs. Nevertheless, election dates were not declared at that time, nor the model code was in force, he said.

Transfer lists demanded

In another complaint, the Congress sought the transfer lists issued by government in March. Congress leader JP Dhanopia said officers and staff who would help the BJP were posted to election-bound areas.

The party also wanted that departments of 14 ministers put on poll duty to be cancelled. The Congress wrote a letter to the commission about it.

The Congress also alleged that water resources minister Tulsi Silawat included 3,000 fake names in voters’ list and urged EC to take action against him.