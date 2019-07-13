Bhopal: Each minister asked to luxuriate 3 MLAs says Leader of Opposition

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath admitted in House that each minister has been entrusted with responsibility of three MLAs of the party. Pandemonium prevailed in the House when Leader of Opposition, Gopal Bhargava said that 'Ek mantri ko 3-3 Vidhayak Sambhalne ka, unko khilane ka, pilane ka, unko sulane ka dayitva mila hai.' (Each minister has been assigned responsibility to luxuriate 3 MLAs) Though the words used by LoP were not negative but it sensed negative to members of the treasury bench.

Objecting to the statement, panchayat minister Kamleshwar Patel demanded that such comment should be removed from the proceeding. Other Congress MLAs too stood up and started objecting to LoP's remark saying that it was insult to MLAs. Bhargava also said that it was strange that all ministers in this government have been accorded Cabinet status. This is perhaps for the first time in history that such decision has been taken.

After a brief chaos, Nath stood up and replied that if all his ministers were worthy of Cabinet status then is there any reason that he should seek others advice. Nath said that 'khilane, pilane' term was insult to MLAs but admitted that ministers were given responsibility of 3 MLAs each but it was to train them about the House proceedings etc.