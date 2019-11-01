Bhopal: E-tendering scam; CERT-In asks EOW to provide more digital equipments

BHOPAL: Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have asked the Economic Offence Wing officials to provide more digital equipments to complete the investigations of 42 new cases.

After seizing the hard disk, servers and other digital equipments and conducting a primary investigation EOW found that 42 tenders were tampered with during October 2017 to March 2018.

EOW had sent the details concerned to the CERT-In for the certification of the tampering. The agency had sent a report to EOW for further action, but officials need more information and details for incorporation into the FIR.

So the officials of the EOW asked the CERT-In to provide more details of the tampering. On this the CERT-In had asked EOW to provide more digital and electronic devices for better results.

Background: The EOW have provided the items concerned and they assume that in next week they would get the report. EOW have registered seven FIRs against the seven companies including the department officers in e-tender tampering scam. The EOW had filed the first FIR on May 18, 2018 and started investigating the case against the nine tenders of the seven departments. The primary investigation revealed that the tenders of the water resources department, Jal Nigam, Smart City project of BMC Bhopal, Metro Rail, urban development department, MP road development corporation and of Narmada Valley Development Authority have been tampered.