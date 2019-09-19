Bhopal: e-tender scam-tainted firm vying for BSNL contract

BHOPAL: The Bangalore-based tainted software company Antrance System has once more became active in the state. The Company is trying to take the contract of the government owned company BSNL, in the state.

The Economic Offences Wing have registered a case into the e-tender scam against seven companies including Antrance System, Osmo IT Solution and other government officials and is probing the scam.

Earlier the EOW had presented a charge sheet into the Court in which names Antrance System Company.

However this time the company has made one partner Indian Telephone Industry Limited to pitch for BSNL’s tender as a joint venture. BSNL had issued a tender for Software web portal development, maintenance, operation and work related to e-tender.

When the BSNL management and the tender committee found the name of Antrance they got a shock. The tender panel asked the details from the state government, officials of MP state electronics development corporation and others about the company status.

So far the state government had not black-listed the company and this is creating problems for the BSNL officials. They are not able to find a way out to prevent the company from participating in the tender process.

BY RAJESH THAKUR