 Bhopal: Durga Puja Procession Route Altered Due To Hamidia Road Construction Delays
Most puja organising committees have been asked to join at Central Library

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to delay in road repair and construction, Durga puja organising committees have changed plan for immersion of idols. This year, tableau processions from different parts of Old Bhopal will join main procession at Central Library instead of Bhopal Talkies due to construction underway on Hamidia Road.

According to Hindu Utsav Samiti, tableau procession from Lilly Talkies, Jinsi, Jahangirabad and other parts of old Bhopal will join main procession at Central Library instead of Bhopal Talkies as Hamidia Road is under construction by Public Works Department (PWD).

Hamidia Road construction will be complete in November 2025. At present, traffic on one side of road is allowed as other side is under construction. Tableau procession from Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Qazi camp will assemble at Bhopal Talkies and then will move for immersion. From Central Library, tableau processions will be taken to Itwara, Godda Nakkas and will be immersed at Rani Kamlapati ghat.

Hindu Utsav Samiti general secretary Kailash Begwani said, “Puja organising committees, which will take out tableau procession from Jahangirabad, Lilly Talkies, Jinsi and other parts of this side, have been asked to join us at Central Library from where all the processions will head to Rani Kamlapati ghat. ” PWD executive engineer Rakesh Nigam said, “We have been given time limit of November 2025 for completion of Hamidia Road but we will try to finish it within six months provided encroachments are removed fast.”

