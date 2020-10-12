Bhopal: DSC jawan surrenders after killing a senior officer

BHOPAL: A jawan of Defence Security Corps (DSC) surrendered in presence of police in Katni on Monday morning. He was wanted in killing of his senior officer on Saturday evening. He hid himself in ordinance factory in Katni for almost 38 hours.

Katni SP Lalit Shakyawar said it was a difficult task to make him surrender because he possessed INSAS rifle and live cartridges. There was a threat that if someone comes in front of him he may kill the personnel or he may commit suicide. In fact, he had threatened that he would kill himself if someone came close to him.

The incident took place on Saturday when havaldar Sakat Singh (55) fired five shots at Naib Subedar Ashok Shikara (45) from a rifle at about 7.55 pm. Singh then hid himself in ordnance factory’s huge compound having many buildings and tall bushes, giving anxious moments to DSC officials and police.