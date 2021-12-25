Bhopal: Drop in day temperature infuses chill on Christmas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drop in day temperature was recorded across the state on Saturday, according to the meteorological department which attributed it to western disturbance. However, the meteorological department also clarified that temperature will increase after the approaching of western disturbance. No cold wave conditions are likely to prevail during the next seven days.

Dr PK Saha, senior meteorological department official, said, “ A fresh intensity of western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is likely to influence northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27.

The cyclonic circulation will increase the minimum temperature in the northwest, east and central India. Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from December 27-29. A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is expected over most parts of northwest, east and central India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.”

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.1 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius after nominal drop. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius after a drop of 0.3 degree while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Guna recorded a drop of 4.2 degrees Celsius at 23.4 degree Celsius in day temperature while it recorded night temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded a drop of 3.5 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius. Khandwa and Khargone also recorded drops of 3 degree Celsius and 2 degree Celsius in day temperature.

Sagar recorded a drop of 3 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 26.0 degrees Celsius while Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded drop of 2 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius while Mandla recorded maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.8 degrees.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:27 PM IST