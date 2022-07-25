Bhopal: Drones to be deployed to check Chhattisgarh wild elephant menace in bordering district

Elephant-proof trenches, solar fencing to be erected, and bee keeping to be encouraged in villages along elephant corridor |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Drones will ‘save’ villagers living on the border from the wrath of wild elephants entering Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh. “Villagers can be warned well ahead in time by monitoring the movement of wild elephants through drones,” said state government officials.

Forest department is preparing a detailed action plan for the elephant-affected villages to deal with wild elephant menace in some of the villages bordering neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Elephant-proof trenches or and solar fencing will be erected on an experimental basis outside the village in the affected areas. Beekeeping will be encouraged in the villages located along the elephant corridor.

Exclusive habitat for elephants will be created in an area of 200 to 300 hectares in forest areas, so that elephants do not venture into villages in search of food or water.

There is also a plan to build pucca houses in wild elephant-affected areas by getting special projects approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Rescue squads set up at Sanjay Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Mukundpur Zoo and Jabalpur will be set up as Rapid Response Teams. By forming Hathi Mitra Dal, arrangements will be made for loudspeakers, torches, crackers, uniforms etc. to the members to take their active cooperation.

The measures adopted for the management of elephants in the state of Karnataka will be adopted as per the local conditions of Madhya Pradesh. The help of experts from Karnataka will also be taken in this regard.