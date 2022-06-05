Bhopal: DRM welcomed as he returns with award, shields

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Warm welcome was given to Bhopal divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandhopadhyay and others when they returned with 10 efficiency shields on Saturday. Five officers and 15 employees were awarded individually and 39 employees received group awards.

A welcome rally was taken out from Rani Kamlapati Station to the Divisional Office.

In his address, Bandopadhyay gave the credit of achievement to all the departments of the division. He said that all the departments contributed directly or indirectly in some way or the other.

ìWe should keep doing our work without desiring for results and we should try our best to keep improving quality of work. As a result of hard and conscientious work of our officers and employees, we have received such a large number of efficiency shields, individual and collective awards.î

General manager, West Central Railway, Sudhir Kumar Gupta under 67th Rail Week Celebration-2022 presented the awards at West Central Railway Headquarters in Jabalpur.

Awards have been given for public relations and best rake maintenance with 6 independent efficiency shields and 4 combined efficiency shields for accounting, inter-divisional ticket checking, energy conservation and rail help with Kota Railway Division.