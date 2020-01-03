Bhopal: Drive against illegal plying of charter buses soon

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), RTO and traffic police will now launch a drive against the illegal plying of charter buses in the city.

One such charter bus crushed a man to death on Thursday. Onlookers said the incident happened as the driver failed to control the over speeding bus.

Charter buses have been permitted by the RTO department to run between 10 pm and 8 am. As per the provision of the permission they should reach the bus stands through Bypass and other main roads. These buses sometimes enter the BRTS corridor even without permit.

Apathy of authorities concerned has allowed these buses to plying inside the city with absolute impunity so far.

‘Will speak to officials‘

Mayor Bhopal Alok Sharma said the buses are not allowed inside the city to run in day times, but it is seen that the buses enter the city without permission. He said he will speak to the officials of police and traffic department to launch a drive against the buses.

‘Fresh drive will be launched’

RTO Bhopal Sanjay Tiwari says the police are authorised to impose fines on those buses that enter the city on those routes, where they are not permitted. The buses still enter the city and that has to be monitored, he said. A fresh drive will be undertaken for it, says Tiwari.