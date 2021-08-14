Bhopal: Don khadi outfit, click a selfie and upload

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Khadi and village industries board has launched an initiative to promote Khadi clothes among the people in the state.

The board is running a selfie campaign where the participants have to click a selfie clad in Khadi clothes, said the managing director of Khadi and Gramodyog board, Anubha Shrivasta. The selfie is then to be uploaded on the department’s website.

The first three winners will not only be awarded with prizes but a specific brand of Khadi clothes available at the board will be given at a discounted rate, she said.

Shrivastava has also urged the people to share ideas on how to promote Khadi and raise awareness about its use among the people. The board has launched new designer Khadi outfits in the markets of Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur, she said.

The board aims at attracting the young population towards the original Indian fabric through the campaign, she added.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:05 AM IST