Bhopal: Doctor practicing in Saudi Arabia lodges case against 3 people for duping him of Rs 22 lakh

BHOPAL: A doctor practicing in Saudi Arabia has lodged a complaint against three people for duping him. An FIR was registered on Wednesday, said police.

The accused had taken Rs 22 lakh from the victim for running a call centre, three years ago. However the call centre could not be operated and the investment ultimately became a loss to the doctor.

TT Nagar police said Aizaz is a doctor in Saudia Arabia and have come in contact with the three accused - Shakir Khan, Sana Khan and Naseem Khan. Naseem is mother of Sana and Shakir is husband of Sana.

Police said the accused had told Aizaz that they will open the call centre at platinum plaza. But neither did the plan materialise, nor did they return the money.