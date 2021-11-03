Bhopal: Doctor ends life after suffering loss in share market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor, posted at state-run Sanjivani clinic in Bhopal, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night after he reportedly incurred losses in share market business.

The doctor, identified as Rakesh Manhar, 56, a resident of Sharda Nagar in Nariyalkheda, was found hanging by family members at 1:45 am.

The police have recovered a handwritten suicide note from the spot.

In the note, Manhar wrote that he had invested lakhs of rupees in share market business but suffered loss. He also mentioned in the note that he was facing a financial crunch.

According to information, Manhar, an MBBS Doctor from Hamidia Hospital, was posted at Sanjivani clinic in Nariyalkhed on contract basis.

The police said that Manhar had dinner along with his family and went to sleep. When his elder sister-in-law woke up during midnight, she found him hanging.

In charge of Gautam Nagar police station Saurabh Pandey said Rakesh earlier worked with a private hospital but he had quit his job and began practicing at a state-run Sanjivani clinic.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:14 PM IST