Bhopal: Diyas, Idols, Puja Items Will Cost You Dear

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cost of puja goods is high this Diwali. A simple small earthen lamps (diya) costs Rs 2 though its wholesale rate is Re 1 per piece. The price of large diyas ranges from Rs 20 per to Rs 30 per piece.

The idols cost from Rs 150 to Rs 300 depending on the size as most of them have been brought from places like Kolkata. Decorative items’ rates are also high in retail market. Bulbs and lighting cost Rs 300 onwards. Deities’ dress cost Rs 250 onwards at puja goods’ shops.

According to vendors, last year, 25 diyas sold for Rs 20. This time, it is Rs 50 for 25 diyas. Debnath, who runs puja items shop at 10 No market, said, “Price of everything has increased. But if customers purchase in bulk, we can negotiate price.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Consumers are aware of high rates. This is going on for past one month. Rate is stable on Diwali. Be it grocery and other items, rates which were a month ago, are same on Diwali festival.”

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) general secretary Ajay Devnani said, “Paying capacity of customers has also increased, so they don’t have much problem in purchasing festival. Prices are stable on Diwali. After Diwali, there is wedding season. Market is quite favorable from business point of view.”

