Bhopal: Divisional commissioner issues order to recover money from contractor for incomplete work under Nal Jal Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Bhaiya, while inspecting the Jami, Gindormina and Malawar villages in Biaora tehsil of Rajgarh district, issued order to recover money from contractor for incomplete tap water supply work launched under Nal Jal Yojana. He asked officials to recover money within 10 days.

During this, he expressed displeasure over slow work of Nal Jal Yojana and Jal Nigam in Malawar and took action against the contractor for not completing the work in 10 days. He also emphasised on improving the government school system.

He also took the stock of ongoing revision of electoral rolls there. Apart from various administrative and departmental officers, Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Secretary was present on the occasion.

He took information about the availability and distribution of fertilisers, health care facilities, education, foodgrains etc in gram panchayats.

During this visit, collector Harsh Dixit, SDM Sanjay Upadhyay, Mal Singh inspected the panchayat, hospital and higher secondary school of Malawar, the biggest gram panchayat of Biaora district, and inquired about the arrangements there.

Divisional commissioner also took the stock of the works at Government Hospital, Higher Secondary School and Gram Panchayat. Along with this, instructions were given to make doctor available at Malavar Hospital. He entrusted SDM with the responsibility of improving the system of hospital with help of local sarpanch.

