Bhopal Division Cricket Association gets new executive body

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhruv Narayan Singh was appointed as the president of Bhopal Division Cricket Association during the annual general meeting of the association held on Sunday in Bhopal, said the newly-appointed secretary of the association Rajat Mohan Verma.

Sayyad Sajid Ali has been appointed as the chairman of the managing committee while CS Dhakad has been selected as the treasurer.

The president will appoint other members for the new executive body of the association soon, added Verma.

Singh thanked MPCA and the members of the Bhopal cricket association for electing him as the president and discussed his plans for the association and Bhopal cricket.†He said he would form an advisory committee of senior players' to work for the betterment of cricket in the city.

The members of the association discussed the availability of equipment and stadiums for cricketers in the city. The newly appointed office bearers took over the charge from the former office-bearers and assured to work towards the betterment of cricket.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:37 PM IST