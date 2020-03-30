Bhopal: District borders sealed, outsiders under constant watch amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: The district administration on Monday issued orders to seal all boundaries of Bhopal district and every person entering the district will be quarantined.

Joints teams of police and administration would be monitoring vehicles coming from outside at check posts on the borders of the adjacent districts of Bhopal. An intensive vehicle checking was seen at Lalaria check post, Bairasia, Sohaya check post, Berasia Vidisha-Bhopal, Rampura Balachon check post, Berasia Sehore, Bhopal, Parwati check post Berasia Sehore. Only Bhopal residents are allowed to enter the district from these check posts.

Following Monday’s orders, the residents of other districts will not be given entry in Bhopal. Along with this, the Bhopal residents living outside will be placed in quarantine at places like lodges, community buildings etc by the administration. As soon as they enter border of Bhopal, they will undergo medical examination and would be kept under constant surveillance.

For this, district administration has made all arrangements for food and other arrangements. The district administration has already acquired all the wedding halls, marriage gardens, and community buildings.