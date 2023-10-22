Bhopal: Dissidents To Contest Elections In Cong

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protest over ticket allotment has intensified in Congress on two of the 7 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bhopal districts. These constituencies are Bhopal north and Bhopal South.

Dissidents openly protested party high command over nepotism in Congress for ticket to Atif Aqueel, son of sitting MLA Arif Aqueel from Bhopal north constituency. It has generated much heat within the Congress camp in this Bhopal north Muslim dominated constituency.

Even within the family of Arif, ticket to his son has been opposed. Arif’s brother Amer was also demanding a ticket in the place of Arif as sitting MLA had refused to contest on his health issue.

Nasir Islam, another strong contender, was also demanding from Bhopal north. He alleged that the ticket allotted to Atif is a clear indication of Congress-BJP nexus. However, Islam lost to Dhrunarain Singh in 2008 from Bhopal central constituency by a narrow margin.

Nasir Islam said, “Just because of nexus with BJP, my ticket has been denied from Bhopal north constituency. I will expose the nexus. It is not justified to allot a ticket to such a person who is facing intense protest within the family. Even uncles and aunties are protesting within the family ticket allotment to Atif, son of Arif. So I will contest the election from Bhopal north constituency as I enjoy full support from the public on the basis of which I had demanded a ticket from party high command.”

Sanjeev Saxena, who was lobbying for a ticket from Bhopal south, said, “I am emotionally attached with PCC president Kamal Nath. Secondly, my brother Praveen Saxena has been made DCC president. It is not damage control by the party high command as initially we were offered this post but we were denied. So if Congress has made my brother Praveen as DCC president, it should not be treated as damage control. I will not contest elections beyond the party line.”

