Bhopal: Digvijaya to visit state, Kamal Nath to make strategy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Singh duo will lead the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections, although factionalism in the party has come to light through the statements issued by many leaders.

The delegates for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been appointed on the recommendations of Nath and Singh.

Nath has recommended the names of all those who are close to Singh as AICC delegates. Most of the 99 delegates are supporters of both these leaders. Ergo, it is clear that both of them will take all the decisions on the issues related to the assembly elections.

On the one hand, Singh will tour the state, and on the other, Nath will make strategy for the elections.

In the coming two months, Singh will tour those constituencies which the BJP has been continuously winning. The Congress has identified 65 such seats.

Singh will also visit those places and coordinate with the party workers. Afterwards, Singh will tour those constituencies which either the BJP has own or the Congress has won.

Singh will also tour the constituencies represented by the Congress legislators who will be told how to remain united before the big battle.

During these tours Singh will assess the performance of the legislators and inform Nath about the most suitable candidate.

Similarly, Nath will address a few meetings and make the election strategies, sitting in Bhopal.

Nath is meeting non-political persons on the grounds of caste and regional equations.

During the election of the party’s national president, there were reports that both the leaders had some bitterness.

Afterwards, Singh got busy in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, Nath has convinced Singh to pay full attention to the state.

Internal squabbling in the Congress heated up after former MPCC president Arun Yadav issued statements about the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Ajay Singh, too, issued statements on the matter.

As far as the chief ministerial candidate is considered, Singh stood by Nath and said that both of them were still in mode to fight the elections together.

