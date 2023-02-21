Bhopal: Two arrested for blackmailing, extorting money from businessman

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Tuesday arrested two persons including a woman for blackmailing a businessman and extorting money from him. The police registered the case under Sections 389 and 392 of IPC.

According to assistant commissioner of police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, trader from Lalghati area Sanjay Soni visited Piplani on February 18 as he wanted to purchase potato chips making unit there. He knew the girl Pooja who worked at the unit office. After reaching unit’s office, he took the information about the unit.

Meanwhile, the unit owner Fardin Khan went outside. As the latter left office, Pooja made indecent gestures at Soni and lured him into getting physically close. When the victim refused, the woman threatened and asked him to disrobe failing which she would raise alarm that Soni touched her.

As Soni stripped and Pooja came near the victim, owner Fardin Khan walked in and prepared a video. Soon, they began to blackmail him. The two asked Soni to leave gold chain and Rs 7,500 he had. They also asked him to transfer Rs 20,000 into their account, which he did. Later, the two mounting pressure on him to pay Rs 10 lakh. Finally, Soni approached police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

